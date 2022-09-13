Dons dumped back into the bottom three after defeat to Bolton Wanderers

Another poor showing from MK Dons saw them drop into the bottom three on Tuesday night after Bolton Wanderers cruised to a 2-0 win at Stadium MK.

Dion Charles gave the visitors the lead after 29 minutes from the penalty spot when Dawson Devoy fouled Gethin Jones, before Jones then headed in the Trotters’ second on the hour mark.

Worryingly though for the hosts was the lack of chances created. Dons started the game with both Will Grigg and Matt Dennis on the field, but neither got a sniff of goal, with teenager keeper James Trafford barely needed in the Bolton goal all night.

The result, Dons’ third straight loss in all competitions, sees them drop back down into the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to Oxford United.

Following the ten day break between fixtures, Manning made four changes to the side which lost so dismally away at Exeter City. The key change came at the back, with Zak Jules replacing skipper Dean Lewington in the centre of defence, while Matt Dennis partnered Will Grigg up front, while Matt Smith and Daniel Oyegoke also came in for Conor Grant, Daragh Burns and Henry Lawrence.

Prior to kick-off, Stadium MK observed a minute's silence and the national anthem in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The break between games for Dons though did not alter their fortunes much as they struggled to make an impact on the opening half. Bolton's front three of Dion Charles, Elias Kachunga and Kieran Lee saw a lot of the ball and cause the majority of the problems as the hosts struggled.

Charles had the first real sight of goal on 14 minutes but hesistated before taking a strike, which allowed Jack Tucker to make a block, patiently holding his ground rather than throwing himself in.

Four minutes later, a deflected George Thomason effort had Jamie Cumming leaping brilliantly to tip his strike over the top as the visitors looked to turn the screw.

But he could do nothing about the goal which came on 29 minutes from the penalty spot after a reckless challenge from Dawson Devoy on Gethin Jones afforded ref Chris Pollard no option but to point to the spot. Charles rifled the spot kick down the middle to give Bolton the deserved lead.

Dons threatened to threaten thereafter, with a string of three consecutive corners which amounted to a Matt Smith volley over the bar as they looked unable to get Will Grigg or Matt Dennis effectively into the game to cause issue.

The second half though would follow the disappointing path seen in the last few games. While there was a little flurry of activity at the start of the half which afforded the fans a modicum of hope their side could get back into it, those hopes were expunged on the hour-mark when Jones headed home Jack Iredale's free-kick off the underside of the bar to double Bolton's head.

It could and should have been 3-0 five minutes later when Daniel Oyegoke got trapped under the flight of the ball, but Iredale's header came back off the woodwork.

Having barely created a chance against Exeter, it was a similar at Stadium MK. Without a Dons midfield taking control of the game, Bolton were able to cruise through the final half-an-hour in second gear. Keeper James Trafford barely dirtied his gloves.

The full-time whistle was met with boos from the home fans who stayed to see it as Dons dropped back into the relegation zone.

Referee: Chris Pollard

Attendance: 6,339

MK Dons: Cumming, O'Hora, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Oyegoke, Johnson (McEachran 66), Smith (Burns 76), Devoy, Dennis, Grigg (Kayode 66)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Lewington, Grant, Lawrence

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Jones, Williams, Santos, Johnston, Charles (Sadlier 86), Iredale, Lee (Dempsey 73), Bradley, Kachunga (Bakayoko 77), Thomason (Morley 86)

Subs not used: John, Aimson, Afolayan