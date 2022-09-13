MK Dons 0-2 Bolton Wanderers - Defeat again for Dons as they slip into the bottom three
MK Dons return to action this evening as they take on Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Bolton Wanderers in League One at Stadium MK
MK Dons 0-2 Bolton Wanderers - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:42
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-2 Bolton Wanderers
Boos at the whistle as Dons limp to a 2-0 defeat. No real chances created, too many loose passes, not enough creativity. They’re missing something essential in this team at the moment and it’s not immediately obvious where the fix is.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
76 mins: Dons make another change
Matt Smith, who has worked hard to no reward tonight, is replaced by Darragh Burns.
It’s a hard slog at the moment, this for Dons fans.
65 mins: Bolton hit the post
Should be 3-0 - Oyegoke is trapped underneath it, Iredale’s header hits the post but he really should score. McEachran and Kayode ready to come on.
Grigg makes way, as does Bradley Johnson.
60 mins: GOAL - Jones doubles Bolton’s advantage
A real hammer-blow to MK Dons’ chances of getting back into this game as Gethin Jones heads home Bolton’s second. Jack Iredale’s free-kick was accurate, Cumming came but was beaten to it and Jones’ header crashes off the underside of the bar en route in.
52 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Should be 2-0, Charles in space at the near post but Cumming is quick off his line to deny him bravely.
50 mins: Brighter start to the half for Dons
Having some half-chances now are Dons, getting into the attacking half a lot more often so far in these opening exchanges.
Dennis and Grigg getting onto the penalty area, the former heading just wide from a Devoy free-kick
Second half
MK Dons get the game back underway
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
The penalty the difference, but Bolton have had the better chances... well they’ve had the chances. Thomason effort saved by Cumming, Charles effort blocked by Tucker too. Hosts need a creative spark from somewhere.
42 mins: A flurry of corners for Dons
Three corners in a row for MK Dons, where they’ve looked almost threatening. Harvie and Smith with efforts, but Trafford remains distinctly untested.