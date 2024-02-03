Dons falter in Barrow as Stockton scores late to win it

A late Cole Stockton goal took the spoils for Barrow in a poor game with MK Dons on Saturday.

The former Morecambe man converted with 12 minutes to go in a disappointing afternoon for Mike Williamson's side in their first visit to Holker Street, which also saw Ellis Harrison limp out while news of Max Dean's injury loomed.

The result sees Dons remain sixth in the table, slipping five points adrift now of the automatic promotion spots, which Barrow moved into.

With the window closing and Mike Williamson's side set with the addition of striker Emre Tezgel on Thursday, Dons' side looked desperately shy of numbers when it was announced prior to kick-off. Striker Max Dean was out of the squad, injured in training in the week, meaning Ellis Harrison would lead the line for the first trip to the So Legal Stadium. Brooklyn Ilunga, recalled earlier this week from his loan at Wealdstone, and Callum Tripp were also included amongst the substitutes.

With two places separating the sides, there was next to nothing to tell between them in the opening 45 minutes. Struggling to get the ball down on the uneven Holker Street surface, Dons were unable to play their usual flowing football, instead opting to exploit space down the flanks. But even then, neither Joe Tomlinson nor Daniel Harvie were able to get into the fray.

Chances were few and far between for both sides in what was a tough opening period. Alex Gilbey and Dan Kemp had half-chances which were easy for keeper Paul Farman to deal with, while at the other end, Filip Marschall did well to deny Dom Telford before diverting Elliot Newby's cross off-course with Cole Stockton lurking.

Both teams had their best chances late in the half, with Jack Payne having his effort tipped wide by Farman, while Kian Spence fired just wide for the hosts a couple of minutes before the break.

Little appeared to change in the second-half as neither side were really able to get on top of the game. The better of the chances though would fall the way of the hosts - James Chester missed a glorious chance when he was left unmarked at the back-post when a free-kick was aimed in his direction, but somehow spiralled his effort over the bar from six yards.

With Dons' striker shortage already showing, Harrison took a nasty hit from Bluebirds' George Ray, forcing him to limp out just before the hour-mark, giving Emre Tezgel his debut. But the teenager would have little impact on proceedings as Dons struggled to carve anything for him to work with.

The introduction of Ben Whitfield for Barrow began to swing the game in favour of the hosts, and when he spun the ball into the D for an unmarked Cole Stockton, the striker blasted in his first goal for the club with 12 minutes to go.

As Dons struggled to get anything going in return, Barrow had a glorious chance to double their lead when Jamie Proctor somehow headed wide from a couple of yards.

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 3,501 (275)

Barrow: Farman, Campbell (Gotts 73), Ray, Canavan, Spence, Newby, Foley (White 73), Chester, Stephenson (Worrall 79), Telford (Whitfield 59), Stockton (Proctor 79)

Subs not used: Lillis

MK Dons: Marschall, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie (Lofthouse 82), Tomlinson, Payne, Bate, Kemp (Robson 73), Gilbey, Harrison (Tezgel 57)

Subs not used: Kelly, Smith, Ilunga, Tripp