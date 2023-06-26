Dons’ former cult hero midfielder joins Ebbsfleet United
‘King Ouss’ is on the move, signing for the National League side
Former MK Dons midfielder Ouss Cisse has signed for National League side Ebbsfleet United.
The 32-year-old gained cult status at Stadium MK during his two-year spell at the club between 2017 and 2019. He racked up 67 appearances and scored three goals, most notably the winner in the FA Cup against QPR to send Robbie Neilson’s side through to the fourth round.
Released after helping Dons to promotion from League Two under Paul Tisdale, the popular Malian signed for Gillingham, before spells at Leyton Orient, Oldham Athletic and Eastleigh - where he played alongside another former Dons player in the form of Jake Hesketh - followed.
“I like to play football, to be on the ball and dictate the game,” he said in signing for the Fleet. “Because I’m tall, I’m there to win headers and I’m quite aggressive but most of my qualities are to be on the ball and to make us play.”