News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Dons go blue with new third strip

The new MK Dons strip has been revealed

By Toby Lock
Published 27th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST- 1 min read
The new MK Dons third kit. Pic: MK DonsThe new MK Dons third kit. Pic: MK Dons
The new MK Dons third kit. Pic: MK Dons

MK Dons have gone blue for the first time this season, unveiling their third kit this afternoon.

Taking a step away from their usual black second change strip, it is the first time the club have opted for blue - the colour worn by Wimbledon prior to the club’s move to Milton Keynes in the early 2000s.

Brooklyn Ilunga and Dean Lewington sporting the new look. Pic: MK DonsBrooklyn Ilunga and Dean Lewington sporting the new look. Pic: MK Dons
Brooklyn Ilunga and Dean Lewington sporting the new look. Pic: MK Dons
Most Popular

Like the home and second strips, flashes of red feature on the blue shirt around the collar and cuffs and will be available to buy from tomorrow (Friday).

Fans attending the side’s final pre-season friendly against Northampton Town on Saturday will get to see the kit in action for the first time.

The new range of kits from Castore are available HERE priced £55 for men’s shirts, £50 for women’s and £40 for juniors.

Related topics:HomeWimbledonMilton Keynes