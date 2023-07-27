Dons go blue with new third strip

The new MK Dons third kit. Pic: MK Dons

MK Dons have gone blue for the first time this season, unveiling their third kit this afternoon.

Taking a step away from their usual black second change strip, it is the first time the club have opted for blue - the colour worn by Wimbledon prior to the club’s move to Milton Keynes in the early 2000s.

Brooklyn Ilunga and Dean Lewington sporting the new look. Pic: MK Dons

Like the home and second strips, flashes of red feature on the blue shirt around the collar and cuffs and will be available to buy from tomorrow (Friday).

Fans attending the side’s final pre-season friendly against Northampton Town on Saturday will get to see the kit in action for the first time.