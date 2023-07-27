Dons go blue with new third strip
The new MK Dons strip has been revealed
MK Dons have gone blue for the first time this season, unveiling their third kit this afternoon.
Taking a step away from their usual black second change strip, it is the first time the club have opted for blue - the colour worn by Wimbledon prior to the club’s move to Milton Keynes in the early 2000s.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Like the home and second strips, flashes of red feature on the blue shirt around the collar and cuffs and will be available to buy from tomorrow (Friday).
Fans attending the side’s final pre-season friendly against Northampton Town on Saturday will get to see the kit in action for the first time.
The new range of kits from Castore are available HERE priced £55 for men’s shirts, £50 for women’s and £40 for juniors.