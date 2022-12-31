Dons have no intentions of rolling over for league leaders Plymouth

Mark Jackson isn’t heading to Devon tomorrow expecting his MK Dons side to just roll over for League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

While Dons sit in the bottom three heading into 2023, there is little expectation on his side to come away with anything from Home Park, especially given Argyle have won 11 of 12 games there since the 5-0 thrashing handed to them on the last day of last season by the men from Milton Keynes.

Defender Warren O’Hora said Dons have nothing to lose heading down south on New Year’s Day, and head coach Jackson said there is no intention of simply letting the game pass them by.

“We want to win every game, and my mindset is to be excited by every game,” he said. “We’ll look at Plymouth and we’ll have a plan.

“We'll have different strategies of how we want to impliment our press, and we saw it against Peterborough where we wanted to press a bit deeper. That's not us not being aggressive, but a different strategy.

