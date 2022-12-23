Dons head coach target credited for keeping Leeds in the Premier League

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has credited would-be MK Dons head coach Mark Jackson with keeping the Premier League side up last season.

The 45-year-old looks set to take over the hot-seat at Stadium MK, with Dons in the League One drop zone.

Advertisement

Read More Leeds United coach Jackson linked with MK Dons hot-seat

Jackson was promoted from the Elland Road U23s squad to take over as first-team coach alongside Marsch last season, and kept the Whites up by three points, finishing 17th. They sit 15th this term.

When asked about the rumours linking Jackson to the vacant Dons seat, Marsch praised his coach, crediting him with keeping Leeds up last season.

Marsch said: “All I can talk about right now is that Jacko has been an absolute asset for me from the first day that I stepped into the building.

Advertisement

“He has done everything and more that I could have hoped. His passion, commitment and love of this club made him essential for me and us in our quest to stay in the league.

“I fully believe that without him that we wouldn’t have stayed in the league (last season). He helped me understand the culture of the club, fans, what we are building here and the player pool and what he thinks we need to do in the future.

Advertisement