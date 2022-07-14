Dons ‘in a good spot’ after bringing in nine so far in transfer window

If MK Dons weren’t to sign anyone else during the transfer window, coach David Wright feels the club would be in a good place going into the new campaign.

Nine new faces have been added to the group so far this summer, with Jamie Cumming, Louie Barry and Dawson Devoy all having arrived since Saturday.

Though Dons are still looking to strengthen before the July 30 kick-off at Cambridge United, the transfer window remains open until September 1, with Wright feeling the club are in a position now to take their time with the final pieces of the puzzle.

He said: “We knew we'd have a big turnaround in the summer, Liam Sweeting and the gaffer have been really busy bringing players in, so it's now down to us to teach them the way and the style we want to play.

“We've got enough time, the boys are bright and hungry to learn, which makes it so much easier to work with.

“We're in a good spot. We're waiting on what more recruitment there is to come, but we've got plenty of time. The window is open for a number of weeks yet, we don't need to rush anything in but be patient to get the right person.

“In an ideal world, you'd have your perfect squad in on the first day of pre-season training! But that doesn't happen.