Dons jet off to Ireland for pre-season training camp

MK Dons have taken off for Ireland where they will continue their preparations for the new season in County Meath.

Having returned to pre-season training last week, the squad were put through their paces in Milton Keynes before heading over the Irish Sea for a five-day camp abroad. The club won’t be playing any games while they are away.

“It has been a quick turnaround this summer,” said head coach Liam Manning. “I'm already excited and looking forward to it.

“The players have come back in good shape, I’m excited to see how the next few weeks go.

“We'll take lessons and learn from last season. It's a new group and a new season.”

Upon their return, Dons will begin to play their first pre-season friendlies of the summer. Next Tuesday (July 5) they will take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds before playing behind-closed-doors games on Sunday July 10 and Friday July 15. On Saturday July 16, they’ll take on King’s Lynn Town and then Barnet on Saturday July 23.