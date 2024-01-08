Dons keeper linked with move to League One

The summer signing has been tipped to leave MK Dons this month

Craig MacGillivray

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray has been linked with a move away from MK Dons barely six months after signing for the club.

The 30-year-old Scot has been Dons' number one choice between the sticks this season, making 25 appearances after he was signed by Graham Alexander in the summer, and has remained since Mike Williamson took over.

However, Dons have been linked with Aston Villa youngster Filip Marschall, who worked with Williamson at Gateshead, prompting rumours surrounding MacGillivray's future.