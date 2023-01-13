Dons land Leko from Birmingham City as their first signing of the window

MK Dons have completed their first signing of the January transfer window, capturing Birmingham City’s Jonathan Leko for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made a total of 50 appearances for the Blues after making a £1 million move to St Andrews in the summer of 2020.

The forward may best be remembered by MK Dons supporters for scoring the only goal on the Papa John’s Trophy clash against Charlton Athletic last season, where he was on loan.

Not only Dons’ first signing of the window, Leko is also the first signing completed in the tenure of head coach Mark Jackson, who earlier this week told the Citizen he was after attackers for his squad.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Leko said in an exclusive first interview with iFollow MK Dons. “I’ve been aware of the interest for a while so I’m glad it’s done and I’m excited to get started.

“This is a good club and I know we like to play a good style of football so I think this is a great fit for me. I’m willing to get on the ball and beat players, and hopefully I can score some goals too!

“I know the position we find ourselves in but I know a couple of wins can change everything. Hopefully I can come in and help us towards that.”

Jackson added: “Jonathan was one of our top targets entering this window and he is someone we believe will really enhance the squad.

“He is a player with experience, particularly at this level, but also a player with high potential, and his character and ability makes him an ideal fit for us at MK Dons.

