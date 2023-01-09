Mark Jackson says he wants attackers bringing in during the transfer window, but cannot guarantee anyone will be added to his MK Dons squad before Saturday’s game against Lincoln City.

With the side toiling in 23rd place in League One, the January transfer window offers a chance to put right some of the wrongs which have hampered the side. A little over two weeks into his tenure as head coach, Jackson said he has already earmarked areas and suggested players who he feels would fit the bill for how a Dons side in his image would look.

Advertisement

Read More Where MK Dons need to strengthen during the January transfer window

But with the likes of Mo Eisa and Will Grigg starved of chances this season, Jackson says the supply chain has to be better, and feels it is an area they have to strengthen.

“We know we need to be better in the final third - that's apparent,” he told the Citizen. “The team lost a lot of goals, players and attacking impetus in the summer. That's where we've fallen down a bit.

“We've got ideas, Liam and the recruitment team have ideas too of where we need to improve. Me coming in has created a lot more clarity in terms of positions and the profile of player we need, in terms of a physical, technical and tactical point of view.”

Advertisement

With preparation now underway ahead of the visit of Lincoln City to Stadium MK on Saturday, Jackson admitted he could not guarantee anyone would be in before the game, but said he was confident in the squad he has to take on the challenge of the Imps.