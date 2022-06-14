West Ham’s Aji Alese has been linked with a move to MK Dons, but they will have competition from Championship sides for his services

With the summer transfer window open again, the rumour mill is beginning to pick up pace with MK Dons subject to more speculation today (Tuesday).

After reports linked Harry Darling to a move to Chelsea on Monday, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting has now been tipped with a move for West Ham defender Aji Alese.

Read More Dons linked with move for West Ham defender as more interest is shown in wing-back

The 21-year-old made two appearances for the Hammers last season, and just two while out on loan at Cambridge United to add to his 10 made at Accrington Stanley the season prior.

Dons will be eager to add numbers to the squad, with Liam Manning looking at just 17 players who could return to pre-season training officially next Monday.

Missed 10 games at the end of the season through injury but came back at the end of the play-offs. Like Harvie, had a good season at wing-back and the club has an option to take him on for another season.

Darling though is not the only defender linked with a move away from Stadium MK this summer though, with new reports linking Tennai Watson with a return to the Championship.