Dons linked with signing Leeds United midfielder

The Leeds midfielder has been tipped to make the switch to League Two

Lewis Bate

MK Dons have been linked with the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate.

The 21-year-old was once a £1.5m signing from Chelsea when he was plucked by the Elland Road side, but now looks set to depart the Championship side with six months left on his contract.

Bate spent last season on loan at Oxford United, where he played under two previous MK Dons head coaches in the form of Karl Robinson and Liam Manning as he made 35 appearances at the Kassam Stadium.

Making just a single appearances for Leeds this term though, Bate has been tipped to complete a move to Dons for the second-half of the campaign.