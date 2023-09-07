Dons miss another pay-day after Leeds’ bids come up short for Celtic’s O’Riley

Watch more videos on Shots!

A late bid from Leeds United for Celtic Matt O’Riley on transfer deadline day fell shy, denying MK Dons another sell-on pay day, according to reports.

The Danish midfielder has impressed during his 18 months in green and white, helping Celtic to win the treble last season, with his form attracting attention from several clubs.

Championship side Leeds though, according to Scottish journalist Anthony Joseph, put in a bid worth £10 million for the Bhoys’ man - a bid which came up short of the asking price.

O’Riley joined MK Dons after leaving Fulham in the summer of 2020. Not signing at MK1 until January of 2021, having trained with the club, O’Riley made more than 50 appearances for the club, and scored 10 goals, before moving north of the border to join Celtic for a fee understood to be around £1.5 million.

Included in the deal though is believed to be a sell-on clause, with a future move for O’Riley set to land Dons a pay day.