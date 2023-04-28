Dons must be ready for dangerous Barnsley side

Mark Jackson believes Barnsley’s 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town should not be read too much into ahead of their trip to Stadium MK on Saturday.

Michael Duff’s side saw their automatic promotion chances go up in smoke after the heavy loss at Oakwell on Tuesday night, but the Dons boss, who went to the game, said the scoreline flattered the visitors, who stayed in second spot in League One.

Dons, knowing they need wins to ensure their own safety in the division, take on the Tykes in their final home game of the season tomorrow and know Barnsley will not be willing to roll over simply because spot in the play-offs is secured.

“We're coming up against a really strong team,” said the Dons head coach. “I watched them against Ipswich, and although they were beaten 3-0, it didn't feel like that. Barnsley had chances, they were dangerous, well-organised. We have to be prepared for all of that.

“They can think themselves unfortunate not to be in the mix for automatic promotion. They're an excellent team, well-drilled, they have good players who can mix it up all over the pitch.

“But within our team, we've got good and dangerous players too.”

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was a part of the Dons side which were run ragged in the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell in November, and highlighted their threats.

He added: “They start games quickly, as we saw at their place. They've got pace and power, they're a well put-together team.

