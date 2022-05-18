Dons must embrace change as squad faces another shake-up - Manning

Liam Manning said it was hard to say goodbye to some of the squad as they bid farewell to MK Dons this summer

Liam Manning admitted it is hard to say goodbye to the six players confirmed to be leaving MK Dons at the end of their contract next month.

With the five loan players - Troy Parrott, Jamie Cumming, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Theo Corbeanu and Conor Coventry - all returning too, it leaves Dons with another massive shake-up this summer.

After the players led Dons to third place in League One in Manning’s first season in charge, the head coach admitted it was tough say goodbye but said he was excited by the prospect of rebuilding again this summer.

“It is always difficult having to say goodbye to those who have contributed over the course of the season,” he admitted. “We are grateful to the efforts of all those who are leaving us, including the five loan players who showed real commitment and desire despite only spending a short few months here at Stadium MK.

“Change is part and parcel of the industry and is something we, as a football club, must embrace if we are to continue evolving. This transfer window provides us with another opportunity to build and improve on what is a talented young squad and that is something we are working hard on already, ahead of next season.”