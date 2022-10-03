Dons must grind out points during difficult squad transition, says McEachran

Josh McEachran admitted the number of players coming in to MK Dons this summer has made it difficult for the squad to settle this season.

Fourteen players have joined the club this season, and it has contributed to the side’s struggles at the start of the campaign as they sit 20th in League One.

One of their biggest shortcomings has been their incosistent performances, notably poor showings at home against Bolton Wanderers and most recently on Saturday against Peterborough United.

Read More Shot-shy Dons played it too safe in front of goal against Peterborough

Advertisement

McEachran, returning to the first team after mising six weeks through injury, with fixtures coming thick and fast through October - Dons will play nine times this month - they must grind out results and get points on the board until the side feels settled and the new players have properly established themselves in the dressing room.

“We are judged on results, the fans want to see us win and we want to win as much as anyone,” he said. “If we're picking up points along the way to get back to our best then it's a bonus at this point.

“It's no excuse but the young players coming in has not been easy. It's a new formation, new manager, new dressing room, people are still getting used to each other. We need to grind out results now and as we get through the season, it will be massive. I think we're getting there.”

Injury comeback

Advertisement

Josh McEachran started only his third game of the season on Saturday in the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough but is still to complete a full 90 minutes

McEachran’s return from the treatment room was heralded by boss Liam Manning. With Dons lacking a controlling midfield influence this term, the head coach feels McEachran’s return can bring about that element to their performances again.

McEachran said: “We’ve all got our individual qualities, and there are a few of us who can play in that role at the bottom of the box. I think I bring composure on the ball, and I appreciate people saying I was missed in there because I was missing it as well.”

“The international break came at a good time for me personally - my injury was supposed to be 10-11 weeks, but I was back in six or seven, so the break did me well.

Advertisement