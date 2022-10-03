Fit-again McEachran should give Dons more midfield stability

Liam Manning hopes having Josh McEachran back fit again will give his side some stability in the centre of the park.

The 29-year-old missed six weeks of the season after limping out of the opening match at Cambridge United, only returning in the middle of September before the international break.

McEachran was a vital piece of the puzzle in the win over Oxford but he was outnumbered against Peterborough on Saturday as Dons were soundly beaten at Stadium MK.

Dons have struggled for consistency in the midfield this season, missing someone to take the responsibility the formation demands.

But with the former Chelsea man back in contention again, Manning hopes McEachran can pick up where he left off.

“It’s great to have him back but there is now the challenge for others to step up,” said Manning. “He gives us a lot of confidence - giving him the ball, we know he will take care of it. Front players know the ball will come from him.

“He's pivotal in our build-up, and in possession. His bravery to take it under pressure, his awareness and all-round quality on the ball is right up there in the league for me. And he's so calm on the ball as well. He's really important for the group.

“The details in how he breaks lines, the quality of his passing is terrific. It’s important for us to have him back. Now it’s about building up a level of consistency and getting him in matches.

“In the second half of last season, we saw him in the team and his level get higher and higher.

