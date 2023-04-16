Dons now counting the cost of points dropped earlier in the season

After extending their unbeaten run to seven games, MK Dons are finally starting to look like a team worthy of maintaining League One status this season.

For only the third time all season on Saturday, Dons gave home supporters two goals to celebrate in a league game as they drew 2-2 with Cheltenham Town - the first time since October 1, 2022 that they have done so.

The run Mark Jackson’s side have put together - three wins and four draws - sees them three points clear of the relegation zone, having picked up 13 points from a possible 21: solid midtable form.

But with Dons’ run coming so late in the day, Jules said they can’t help but look at points squandered earlier in the season.

“That's the general feeling,” he said. “It's easy for us to look at the start of the season and see that we've thrown a lot of points away. We've come on leaps and bounds in terms of our mentality and our performances.

“You can only affect what's in front of you, and finish strong. We'll start again next season, and I'm sure it will be a completely different story for us.

“When you get results, it always feels different. I spoke (in the media) after the Charlton away game and said losing can become a habit, but so can winning. When you get into a rut, it can be so hard to get out of. But when you're winning, you can pick up results and it becomes fluent.

