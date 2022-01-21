Dons open to returns for Robson and Kioso but time is running out

MK Dons are open to the idea of a return for Ethan Robson from Blackpool

Despite having their loan spells cut short earlier this week, MK Dons remain interested in Peter Kioso and Ethan Robson.

Kioso returned to Luton Town and went straight into Nathan Jones’ starting line-up for the Championship game against Reading on Wednesday night, while Robson’s return to Blackpool left the midfielder ‘cut up’ having featured to frequently for Dons this term.

With just one loan spot free in Dons’ squad - matchday squads can only allow five loanees - head coach Liam Manning said a move for Robson may unfold before the window closes, but and returns for both he and Kioso remain options but there is a time limit before he has to start looking elsewhere.

He said: “Ethan was really cut up about going, he was enjoying his time here, he wanted to learn and progress and see it through. He’s another one we’re keeping the door open for. If it comes up where we can do something right, it’s something we’ll look into.

Hatters defender Peter Kioso - pic: Gareth Owen

“You saw Peter's emotion against Portsmouth last week. He did really well for us, and we are keeping the door open for a little while with that one to see if the situation does change.

“But if it does get to the point where it does change, we go to our list. We won't rush into anything.

“It leaves us short in the next two games, but we have 18 more after that.”

Speaking to the Luton News on Wednesday, Luton boss Jones said of Kioso: “He was enjoying himself at MK and he didn’t really want to come back unless he was going to play.