Dons pay tribute to Bletchley Park Codebreakers with new away shirt

The new shirt pays homage to the Enigma Codebreakers of Bletchley

MK Dons have given a nod to the famous Codebreakers of Bletchley Park with the launch of their away kit for next season.

The black strip features subtle letters ghosted into the fabric as a tribute to Alan Turing and the team who cracked the Enigma machine during the Second World War, just two miles away from where Stadium MK now stands.

The club's new crest features, as does the club's tribute to the Codebreakers | MK Dons

The Bletchley Park Trust, who uphold the memory of those who worked on breaking the code, were consulted when it came to the design.

The shirt goes on sale from Friday (July 11) priced £55 for adults and £40 for juniors.