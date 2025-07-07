Dons pay tribute to Bletchley Park Codebreakers with new away shirt
The new shirt pays homage to the Enigma Codebreakers of Bletchley
MK Dons have given a nod to the famous Codebreakers of Bletchley Park with the launch of their away kit for next season.
The black strip features subtle letters ghosted into the fabric as a tribute to Alan Turing and the team who cracked the Enigma machine during the Second World War, just two miles away from where Stadium MK now stands.
The Bletchley Park Trust, who uphold the memory of those who worked on breaking the code, were consulted when it came to the design.
The shirt goes on sale from Friday (July 11) priced £55 for adults and £40 for juniors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.