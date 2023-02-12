Dons played to Oxford’s strengths during second-half showing

Josh McEachran said Dons played into Oxford United’s strengths in the second-half during the 1-1 draw at Stadium MK.

Comfortably on top in the first-half, and leading through Sullay Kaikai’s first goal for the club, Dons left the door ajar for Oxford to get back into it with a second-half showing far different to that of the first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McEachran, who came off after an hour with a slight knock to his knee, said Dons needed to stick to playing their own game after the break, rather than getting dragged into a style which suited their opponents.

He explained: “In those moments, we need to get the ball down and play our game more rather than playing to their strengths. In the right times and moments, we have to realise that and try and play our way.

“Everyone is frustrated, but we got another point. That breakthrough will hopefully come soon and we'll get two or three goals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons have the worst home record in League One, picking up just 10 points from a possible 48 all term, but McEachran felt the opening 45 minutes was as good as the team have been at Stadium MK all season.

He continued: “I think the first-half performance is the best we've played here in a long time. It's disappointing though because we had so many chances to put the game to bed. Oxford are a good side, so we knew they'd come out fighting in the second, and they were the better teams but overall it's good to get a point.

“I don't think we've created that many chances in a long time, so we've got to take positives like that from the game, but we've got to be more ruthless. The front three were unbelievable in creating those chances today but as a team we need to get better in those moments. I'd have been a lot more disappointed if we'd drawn and only created one opportunity.

Read More Oxford deserved more from Dons draw, says Robbo

Advertisement

Advertisement