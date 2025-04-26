Dons share goal-less draw with Grimsby as Lewington signs off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

League Two: MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town

Dean Lewington signed off MK Dons duties at Stadium MK on Saturday with a goal-less draw against Grimsby Town.

Dons’ mini-revival under Paul Warne continued with a stern defensive performance against the play-off chasing Mariners, while Scott Hogan and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans both tested Jake Eastwood in the Grimsby net to no avail.

For the final time at Stadium MK, Dean Lewington was named as captain of the side as he made his first league start since the second game of the season, away at Colchester United in August. He came in ahead of Laurence Maguire, who dropped to the bench.

As to be expected, every touch made by the veteran was cheered by the vocal home support. Despite not featuring since November, Lewington did not look as though he had missed a step throughout the opening half, keeping close tabs on the Grimsby front line as they barely threatened Craig MacGillivray’s net.

Despite Dons having nothing on the game, and Grimsby’s play-off aspirations still well and truly in the balance, it was in fact the home side who had the better of the opening 45 minutes, with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans seeing a fierce effort tipped over the top, while Scott Hogan and Liam Kelly both saw strikes deflected wide of the mark.

The second-half proved to be a stalemate too, though the game was balanced on a knife-edge throughout.

Lewington got his moment midway through the second-half when he was withdrawn for Laurence Maguire, passing the armband over to Joe Tomlinson before getting hugs and high-fives from both sets of players as he left the field.

Chances continued to be a rarity though, with Hogan and Lemonheigh-Evans both testing Eastwood, though the striker would limp out as a result of a collision he felt during his effort.

Grimsby, needing to win to keep their play-off chances in their hands heading into the final game, threw everything in Dons’ direction towards the end, but MacGillivray was never really troubled as game ended goal-less.

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 10,244 (2,091)

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Lewington (Maguire 68), Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Nemane (O’Reilly 76), Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly (White 76), Leko (Orsi 59), Hogan (Hendry (59)

Subs not used: Trueman, Waller

Grimsby Town: Eastwood, Warren, Tharme, Rodgers, Hume, McEachran, Khouri, Green, Svanthorsson, Vernam (Obikwu 52), Rose

Subs not used: Wright, Ainley, McJannet, Cass, Burns Barrington

Booked: Hendry