Dons shot themselves in the foot with poor Exeter showing, says O’Hora

Defender Warren O’Hora was critical of MK Dons’ poor performance after the 1-0 defeat to Exeter City on Saturday.

But for great saves from keeper Jamie Cumming, the Grecians could have been high and dry before Cheick Diabate’s 66th minute header, with Dons barely threatening all afternoon in Devon.

Liam Manning said he was under no illusions that Dons were anywhere near the finished article yet after making 14 signings in the summer, but O’Hora felt the side had shot themselves in the foot with their performance at St James Park.

“It was a tough afternoon and a tough place to come,” said the defender. “We knew it would be a hard game, and they had a spring in their step, but we shot ourselves in the foot. It wasn't us, not up to our standard, and we have some work to do.

“Maybe today was just an off-day, it certainly wasn't the sort of performance we put in against Morecambe, but we knew it would be hard. Look, we know there are a lot of games to come in the league, and I'm sure something will click to get us on another run.

“Exeter maybe studied us really well, or maybe it was down to us. But we need to find a way around it, find that killer pass to change momentum. A lot of things come into it.

