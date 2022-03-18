Dons sign former Coventry full-back Mason on short-term deal

Liam Manning has backed full-back Brandon Mason to reignite his career after signing a short-term deal with MK Dons

MK Dons have moved swiftly to bring in cover for injured Tennai Watson by signing free agent Brandon Mason.

The 24-year-old full-back has been out of the game for nearly a year following his release by Coventry City at the end of the last season, but spent time training with Dons earlier this year to maintain fitness.

With news that Watson's injury is worse than initially feared, Mason has been signed until the end of the season.

"Brandon is someone we've been aware with for a little while and he came and trained with us," Liam Manning said. "We had a look at him and got to know him. He struck us with his character and personality.

"He's had some unfortunate times, but he comes in fit, matches our culture and I think he will be a good addition for us.

"He's got pace, he'll get forward and he has a solid left foot, and fits the position of wing-back perfectly for us. Culturally, he'll come in and push people.

"He's not played in a little while but sometimes that time away from the game can spark that fire again. I've seen that in him, and you can hear it when you speak to him. He'll bring a lot to us in the next couple of months.