Dons sign West Ham winger Holland eager for a fresh start

Nathan Holland spent last season on loan at Oxford United where he made 39 appearances and scored six goals. He leaves West Ham to sign for MK Dons on a permanent basis

Nathan Holland believes signing for MK Dons offers him a fresh opportunity to take the next step in his career.

The 24-year-old left West Ham this summer after five-and-a-half years with the Hammers but only a handful of appearances to his name there.

Of his 57 career outings, 39 of those came on loan at Oxford United last season where he netted six times for Karl Robinson’s side.

He becomes the fourth signing of the summer, after Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson and Jack Tucker.

A winger by trade, Holland felt after leaving the Hammers he needed a fresh start, and opted for MK Dons to reunited with Liam Manning, who signed him for West Ham as a youngster.

“I’m very excited,” Holland said. “It’s something that has been in the pipeline for a few weeks so to get it over the line is great and I am looking forward to the opportunity.

“I met with Liam Sweeting and Liam Manning and they told me what they are looking to do here and it is something that really excited me. It’s an opportunity I will be looking to grab with both hands.

“It was a big decision for me this summer and one that I have taken my time over. This is a fresh opportunity for me and I am glad it’s here with MK Dons.”