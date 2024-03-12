Dons slip up and lose ground with defeat to Grimsby Town

A poor night for MK Dons saw them limp to a 1-0 defeat to League Two strugglers Grimsby Town on Tuesday night.

Justin Obikwu's 33rd minute goal was the difference between the sides as Dons struggled to create anything in front of goal at Blundell Park, while Michael Kelly gave away and subsequently saved a penalty at the end of the first-half.

While others around them also dropped points, it was a hugely disappointing night for Dons as they slipped back to fifth spot in the table.

Joe Tomlinson was the noticeable absentee from the squad for the trip to Grimsby, picking up an injury in the lead-up to the game which left Dons short a man on the bench. Ellis Harrison made his first league start since the start of February as he came in for Matt Dennis, while despite scoring on Saturday against Salford, Emre Tezgel returned to the bench in favour of Dan Kemp, with Stephen Wearne also back in the starting line-up.

Seeking their third consecutive win against the Mariners in 21st, Dons made hard work of the first-half, and in the end were fortunate only to be trailing by a single goal.

Struggling to make anything stick for themselves in the final third, only a Dan Kemp cross which skidded through a crowd and jsut wide of the upright was as close as they came to troubling keeper Harvey Cartwright.

At the other end, it wasn't much better but when afforded a chance, Grimsby took it. After good work from Denver Hume on the right, his cross found Abo Eisa - brother of former Dons striker Mo - to recycle for Justin Obikwu to convert from close range after 33 minutes.

It could have been worse for Mike Williamson's side on the stroke of half-time when Michael Kelly took an extra touch which allowed Obikwu to nick the ball off his toe, but the keeper swiped the striker down, leaving referee Aaron Bannister with no choice but to point to the spot.

For a second time in a week though, Kelly made a save from the spot, punching clear Gavan Holohan's spot kick which he blasted straight down the middle.

The second-half was not much different for Dons. While they piled on the pressure and kept the home side on the back foot for much of it, there was barely an opening for them. Only a Kemp effort 11 minutes into the half, which was saved by Cartwright, could go down as a shot as the visitors huffed and puffed for little joy.

At the other end, Grimsby were by-and-large limited to counter-attacks but could have doubled their lead when substitute Rekeil Pyke saw his shot blocked by MJ Williams, but Harry Clifton fired the rebound off the post with eight minutes to go.

Referee: Aaron Bannister

Attendance: 5,659 (153)

Grimsby Town: Cartwright, Mullarkey, Rodgers, Tharme, Hume, Clifton, Thompson, Holohan (Green 72), Gnahoua (Wood 61), Obikwu (Pyke 81), Eisa (Andrews 61)

Subs not used: Eastwood, Smith, Wilson

MK Dons: Kelly, O'Hora, Williams, Harvie, Lofthouse, Wearne, Payne, Bate, Gilbey, Kemp (Tezgel 58), Harrison (Dennis 59)

Subs not used: Harness, Norman, Lewington, Robson