Dons squad excited to see Smith return from World Cup adventure

Matt Smith will return to a proud MK Dons squad after the Welshman’s World Cup adventure.

The 23-year-old did not get on the pitch for Rob Page’s Wales team during their time in Qatar, but both head coach Liam Manning and team-mate Darragh Burns were full of praise and admiration for the midfielder.

“Not many people can say they've been to a World Cup for their country,” said Manning.

“It'll be a proud moment for him and his family I'm sure, and one no-one can take away from him.

“It will be great learning for him, and when he comes back next week, he can channel that exposure, see what it's like at the highest level and channel it to have a bigger impact when he's back.”

Burns added: “It’s what everybody dreams of, so fair play to Matt. He’s quality, you don’t go to a World Cup for no reason.

“He’s a brilliant player, obviously it didn’t go the way he would’ve liked, but you can’t buy that sort of experience.

