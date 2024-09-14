Dons suffer biggest ever derby defeat to AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons match report | JPI

League Two: AFC Wimbledon 3-0 MK Dons

It was a dismal afternoon in south London for MK Dons as they suffered their biggest ever defeat to rivals AFC Wimbledon, going down 3-0 at Plough Lane.

Trailing early to a dubiously awarded in-direct free-kick, lashed in by Myles Hippolyte, two late goals from substitute Callum Maycock would complete the rout as Dons lost for a fourth straight game away from home, and a fourth time in the league this season to compound their miserable start to the season.

After hinting at injury concerns, Mike Williamson named an unchanged side to face their rivals AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. Laurence Maguire and Aaron Nemane both kept their place after limping out of last Saturday's win over Walsall, while loan signings Sonny Finch and Joe White both made the bench.

While it was a late goal which separated the sides when they met in March, it took just 11 minutes for the hosts to take charge, but under slightly dubious circumstances. As the loose ball bobbled on the edge of the box, a Dons challenge knocked the ball back to keeper Tom McGill who scooped the ball up into his arms, but referee Darren Drysdale deemed it to be a pass-back, and awarded a free-kick on the edge of the six yard box. Despite having everyone on the line, Myles Hippolyte blasted the ball through the crowd to give the home side the lead.

The visitors struggled to come to terms with the home side in the opening 20 minutes, with loose balls all dropping the way of blue shirts, and passes going awry as possession was given away cheaply.

Riley Harbottle could have doubled AFC Wimbledon's lead when he headed a free-kick over the bar, while it took nearly half-an-hour for Dons to trouble keeper Owen Goodman when Tommy Leigh's flick on Joe Tomlinson's cross looked to be sneaking in at the far post.

As the game settled towards the end of the half, Dons began to get the ball down and stretch the hosts, but had precious little opportunity in front of goal to draw level before the break.

It would be a much better performance from Williamson's side in the second-half, but chances again would be at a premium. Aaron Nemane would twice take aim but failed to hit the target with either, while there would also be a half-chance for Tommy Leigh, but the best chance fell the way of Tomlinson. After playing the initial short corner, the wing-back continued his run into the mix and met Kelly's cross with a free header, but saw it come back off the post.

And with that chance, Dons hopes were effectively extinguished as the hosts struck twice late on to pile on the misery. Callum Maycock came off the bench to strike twice from close range, in the 90th minute and then deep into ten minutes of stoppage time to dish out Dons' heaviest defeat in this fixture.

Referee: Darren Drysdale

AFC Wimbledon: Goodman, Reeves (Maycock 56), Tilley (Furlong 79), Bugiel (Pigott 73), Neufville, Smith (Ball 79), Stevens (J Kelly 73), Hippolyte, Harbottle, Lewis, Ogundere

Subs not used: Ward, O'Toole

MK Dons: McGill, Offord, Maguire, Tripp, Tomlinson, Nemane (Harrison 84), Lemonheigh-Evans, L Kelly, Gilbey (White 73), Leigh (Wearne 56), Hendry (Finch 72)

Subs not used: Harness, Tucker, Williams