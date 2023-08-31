News you can trust since 1981
Dons sweating on fitness of leading scorer ahead of Crewe trip

The striker missed Tuesday’s game with Chelsea U21s

By Toby Lock
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons are playing a waiting game on the fitness of striker Mo Eisa ahead of their trip to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The top-scorer limped out of the game against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday with an injury to his foot, and was not a part of the squad for the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s on Tuesday night.

Eisa has not trained with Dons since picking up the injury, and head coach Graham Alexander admitted it is a waiting game to see whether the four-goal man will be ready in time to head north on Friday afternoon.

“He's still not trained with us,” Alexander said. “It's a sore one on his foot. It can be painful when you're walking around but it can go when the adrenaline starts.

“But we'll be led by the player because they know how sore it really is, and their threshold. We'll give him every opportunity to be a part of the squad on Saturday.

“I never take risks with players - there's no use having a good player that's only 70 per cent fit. We'll assess him over the next few days and pick the team accordingly.”

