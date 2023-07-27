Dons tease controversial third kit which could irk League Two rivals

Dawson Devoy could be wearing more blue than just a bib next season after MK Dons teased a controversial blue third kit. Pic: Jane Russell

MK Dons could be stepping away from their traditional black third kit in favour of a controversial blue shirt.

The club teased the launch of the new shirt on social media, using David Guetta’s “I’m Good (Blue)” with flashing blue lights, alongside today’s date and the 6pm launch time.

Blue is something of a topical colour for MK Dons, given their history and origins with Wimbledon - who famously wore blue.

Since the formation of the club in 2004, the side in Milton Keynes have predominantly worns white, red and black kits, with a few choice alternatives in yellow and gold down the years. There have been blue kits previously at the club, but they have been worn by goalkeepers.

After last season’s kits went down like a lead balloon for their ‘down and dirty’ look, this season’s efforts, produced by Castore, are a cleaner and sleeker design and have been well received by the supporters thus far.