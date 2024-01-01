Dons thumped on New Year's Day by rampant Doncaster Rovers

MK Dons' nine match unbeaten run came to a screeching and abrupt halt in Yorkshire on New Year's Day as they were thumped 3-0 by Doncaster Rovers.

Having never won in Doncaster before, two goals for the hosts - from Luke Molyneux and Joe Ironside - inside the opening 14 minutes set the tone for a rough afternoon for Mike Williamson's side. Barely troubling the Doncaster defence, Dons were fortunate not to be further behind, but Tommy Rowe's first goal of the season three minutes before the break ensured the game at the half.

Doncaster cruised through the second-half, while Dons barely troubled keeper Louis Jones until late on as they dropped out of the play-off spots to eighth.

With 12 days before their next outing, Mike Williamson made three changes to the side against Doncaster Rovers. Mo Eisa was handed his first league start October while Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman came back into the team, with Jonathan Leko, Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant dropping to the bench.

As good as 2023 ended, it would be a disastrous start to 2024. Dons had never won in Doncaster heading into the game and by the end of the first-half, and found themselves trailing after just eight minutes when Luke Molyneux raced clear of Dean Lewington to pick out the bottom corner.

It set the tone for the remainder of the half. Doncaster despite their lowly league position, were energetic and took the game by the scruff of the neck, not having to wait long for their second which came seven minutes later. While Craig MacGillivray did well keep out an effort from a Rovers corner, the loose ball came out to Joe Ironside who hit a fierce shot through the crowd, a deflection taking it past th Dons keeper.

The home side sensed blood and poured forwards looking for a third, and were unlucky not to be further ahead when Harrison Biggins made MacGillivray work, Molyneux fired just wide of the mark and Mo Faal somehow hit the post from inside the six-yard box.

Dons were unable to get anything to stick anywhere on the pitch, but nearly had a goal back when Max Dean gambled on Warren O'Hora's ball over the top, which Jack Senior misjudged in the air, but the striker scuffed his effort wide.

And it would be a telling miss when, three minutes before the break, Rovers would get their third when Tommy Rowe turned a low corner in at the near post, wrapping the game up before the half-time interval.

More than comfortable with their advantage, Doncaster did not have to assert themselves on the second-half, and looked content to protect their lead, frustrating Dons in the process. The visitors though did little to threaten Louis Jones' goal, with only a Dean strike 12 minutes from time and a Warren O'Hora header in stoppage time troubling the Rovers keeper.

Referee: Thomas Parsons

Attendance: 6,151 (407)

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Sterry, Olowu, Molyneux (Nixon 78), Rowe (Hurst 77), Biggins (Straughtan-Brown 89), Bailey, Ironside (Goodman 89), Senior, Close, Faal (Kuleya 67)

Subs not used: Bottomley, Faulkner

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Lewington (Grant 80), O'Hora, Williams, Norman, Tomlinson, Robson, Payne, Gilbey (Leko 64), Eisa (Harrison 64), Dean

Subs not used: Kelly, Smith, Devoy, Tripp