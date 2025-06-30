Dons tie up deal for Stockport County midfielder Collar

The fifth signing has been confirmed by MK Dons

MK Dons have completed their fifth signing of the summer, landing Stockport County midfielder Will Collar.

The 28-year-old will link up with his new team-mates in Spain, while out on a pre-season training camp.

Collar bagged nine goals in 46 appearances for the Hatters last term, having been a regular at Egdegley Park since their National League days.

On joining MK Dons, Collar said: “I'm really happy that it's finally sorted, it's been in the works for a while! "I'm an attacking midfielder, I like to score goals, I like to create goals, and I'll work hard for the team.

"When I spoke to the manager, he outlined the project, it's got a lot of potential! We want to win lots of games and I'm looking forward to a challenging season.

"If you look at the owners and the players they've recruited in the last few weeks, it's just really exciting."

Head coach Paul Warne said the midfielder is something of a rarity at this level, saying: “Players like Will are hard to come by at this level. He's obviously a fantastic footballer as I think anyone at Stockport County will tell you, but he's also a strong character and has the chance to be a real leader for us in midfield.

“He scored goals in League One last season in a team that puts a lot of crosses into the box. He can arrive late and get his head on the ball which we'll need.

“Having met with him I was really impressed, his understanding of his game is exceptional, he knows his strengths and where he wants to improve, and I'm sure we'll be able to help him do just that.

“He'll also add plenty of the pitch, which is just as important. I'm really pleased for him that he'll be a part of the project this season and I'm looking forward to working with him.”