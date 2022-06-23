Dons to face Sutton United in Carabao Cup first round

The Carabao Cup

MK Dons will take on Sutton United for the first time in the Carabao Cup first round.

Former Dons loanee Clinton Morrison pulled ball #19 out of the bowl to ensure Liam Manning’s side a home draw, with former Hull defender Michael Dawson selecting ball #30 to see the League Two side head to Stadium MK.

Matt Gray’s side narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season, finishing just a point outside the top seven in their first season in the EFL.

Last season, Dons were thumped 5-0 by Bournemouth in the first round in what turned out to be Russell Martin’s last game in charge of the club before departing for Swansea City.

The first round clash is set to be played in the week commencing August 8.