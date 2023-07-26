Dons to hold more talks with former Ipswich defender with a view to a move

More talks will be held with defender Tommy Smith with regards to a potential deal which would see him move to MK Dons.

The former Ipswich Town defender left Colchester United earlier this summer after three years with the U’s. In a career spanning more than 400 appearances, the 33-year-old has international experience with New Zealand, playing every minute of their 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

Smith has been on trial with Dons for almost two weeks, playing 22 minutes in their pre-season draw with Barnet before joining the squad in Germany last week. He was given a run-out against Coventry City again on Tuesday night, and head coach Graham Alexander confirmed they would he holding more talks with the player and his agent about the possibility of striking a deal.

“We spoke to him when we landed from Germany,” said Alexander. “He's a little different to what we have in there, in terms of his experience and his voice. He's an out-and-out centre-half.

“We know what we're going to face, we need people who have been there and done it, and Tommy has.