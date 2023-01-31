Dons tracked Aberdeen’s Stewart throughout January transfer window

Deadline day signing Anthony Stewart was a long-term target for MK Dons, but the opportunity to sign him came about at the 11th hour.

The 30-year-old completed his loan move from Aberdeen right as the January window closed at 11pm, but Dons’ interest in the former Wycombe Wanderers man began far earlier.

He became Dons’ fifth signing of the window, following Jonathan Leko, Max Dean, Paris Maghoma and Sullay Kaikai who joined earlier this month.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said Stewart was well-known to his recruitment team following his career at Adams Park, who had been keen to sign him all month.

“Anthony is a player we know a lot about from his time at Wycombe Wanderers,” he said. “He is somebody we tracked throughout this window but only got to the stage, late in the day, where this deal became possible for us.

“Credit to Anthony, Aberdeen and the whole team here at MK Dons for their work to get this deal over the line, ensuring we were able to bolster our defensive line with a proven and top performer for this level.”

Head Coach Mark Jackson added: “He has vast experience at this level and has been playing regular first-team football, as a captain, in the Scottish Premier League.