Dons under Jackson ‘look like a Leeds United team’ says Bolton boss

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said MK Dons under Mark Jackson have distinct similarities to recent Leeds United sides.

Jackson joined Dons from the Elland Road club in December, and has tried to give the side a more attacking style of play to help them escape the relegation zone.

On Tuesday night though, they were humbled 5-0 by Bolton, and Trotters boss Ian Evatt said Dons had a lot of similarities in their style of play to that of Jackson’s former club.

“They look like a Leeds team,” he said. “They do create, they throw players forwards.

“Credit to them because not every team has come and attacked us the way they tried to tonight but when you do throw the game open, I think we are a dangerous team.”

On winning 5-0 for a second time in three days, moving Bolton up to third in League One, Evatt added: ““On the face of it, it looks fantastic, of course, but it is only one result again.

“It is pleasing for me that we looked such a threat from set plays because that has been our Kryptonite a little bit. I am pleased the whole back five got on the scoresheet, which is a first that I have ever seen.

