Dons were ‘by far the better team’ admits Morecambe boss after cup exit

Morecambe manager Derek Adams had no complaints after his side were beaten by a ‘far better team’ at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Dons secured their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in comfortable fashion, thanks to goals from Warren O’Hora and Matt Dennis.

Read More Comfortable victory sends Dons into fourth round draw

But Adams’ side barely got off the bus in Milton Keynes, failing to register a shot on goal until the 88th minute to ironic cheers from the brave travelling supporters. The manager was even forced into a double substitution on the half-hour, such were his side’s struggles.

“We have no complaints, we were beaten by a far better team,” he said afterwards. “We made a number of errors throughout the night, and that’s the nature of the game, we weren’t good enough on the ball, we weren’t good enough out of possession either.

“MK Dons, the rotation all over the pitch, caused us problems, they’re a far better side than us.

“You could see how well MK Dons played tonight, they passed the ball well, they ran hard, they got the ball back really well.

Read More Are things beginning to click again at MK Dons?

Advertisement

“I’d just like to apologise to our supporters tonight, we’ve come up against a better team than us tonight who were quicker on the ball, they moved it better, their understanding of the game was better than us tonight.”

Adams waxed lyrical about Dons, saying they were one of the best sides they have faced this term.

He continued: “MK Dons are a team that’ve got a lot of talented players, they’ll certainly finish very well this season because at home, they’re excellent on the ball.

“They’re a fantastic side to watch, any manager or coach would love to watch them, just unfortunate for my players tonight we didn’t make a good account of ourselves, and that sometimes happens.

Advertisement

“I think MK Dons are the best footballing side we’ve played so far this season.