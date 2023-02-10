Dons ‘will be better next year’ says former boss Robbo

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has backed his former club to bounce back next season after a poor season until this point.

Robinson, manager at Stadium MK between 2010 and 2016, defended former head coach Liam Manning in the club’s current plights - sitting just a point above the relegation zone - ahead of his returnwith the U’s tomorrow (Saturday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 42-year-old said selling their best players in the summer meant Dons’ troubles were somewhat inevitable this season, but feels with a year of experience under their belts, Mark Jackson’s men could come back stronger next season.

Read More Jacko’s wary of Oxford threats despite their poor recent run

He said: “It’s not the manager’s fault – what do you expect when you keep selling players every year?

“They’ve sold Harry Darling, who was the best centre back in the league bar none. When you lose the likes of Troy Parrott and the likes of Scott Twine, the players who have come in are very good players but they almost come in from a neutral position, not being able to build from momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“MK Dons are a brilliant club at what they do and even though they’re in a bad position in the league, I’m sure financially they’re in a great position. We’ve seen clubs get it wrong by financially not getting it right.

“The players they’ve brought in will be better next year because they would’ve had that transition year to get going.”

Robinson added: “I’m looking forward to going back, I’ve got a strong affinity with the place.

Advertisement

Advertisement