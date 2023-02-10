Jacko’s wary of Oxford threats despite their poor recent run

Mark Jackson is expecting a different kind of match when MK Dons take on Oxford United on Saturday compared to a week earlier against Bristol Rovers.

In a fierce and physical encounter at the Memorial Stadium, Dons showed a different side to their game to come out 2-0 winners over Joey Barton’s team.

But coming up against Karl Robinson’s Oxford, Jackson said he is anticipating a more free-flowing game at Stadium MK.

“We know certain teams sit back against us but I don't think Oxford will do that,” said the Dons boss. “They're a really attacking team and pose a real threat going forwards, attack from wide areas with their full-backs joining in, so we'll really have to be on our game.

“But we'll need to take it to them too, we're at home so we want to be on the front foot, and dominate the ball as much as we can. I expect both teams to want to play the game in the right way.”

Robinson of course is no stranger to Dons supporters, having led the side for six-and-a-half years between 2010 and 2016. Oxford head to Stadium MK off the back of four straight defeats, but Jackson has warned, like Dons, some of the U’s recent performances have deserved more than they’ve got during that time.

He said: “I know a lot about (Karl) and his experience within the game. I know they've not been on a great run but I've watched a lot of their games, and they're dangerous. As we've seen, you can have good performances but sometimes results don't go your way.

