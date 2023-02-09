Double injury blow for Dons as Kayode and Stewart are ruled out

MK Dons have been dealt a huge blow in the for of two more long-term injuries, with both Josh Kayode and Anthony Stewart going down in training this week.

Kayode, who has been limited to 10 appearances for the club since joining on loan from Rotherham in August, was nearing a return after a knee injury had ruled him out since October, but suffered a ‘freak’ quad injury, which will now require surgery.

Stewart meanwhile, a transfer deadline day signing, was in line to make his first MK Dons appearance joining on loan from Aberdeen last week, has also suffered an injury which will see him sidelines for ‘weeks more than days’ though he could yet return before the end of the season in May.

“JJ suffered an injury on his return, a freak injury,” said Jackson. “He was doing everything right, he was looking strong but as he went through one action, he's damaged his quad. That will be him out for the rest of the season, he'll undergo surgery for that. It's a real blow for us and for him. He's worked so hard to get back and it came out of the blue.

“Anthony has joined us, he's been playing and training all season, and picked up an injury as well. We have to assess it in more depth to find out the extent of it. It was a real kick in the teeth to us and the players. It's just something we have to deal with, it's not great at all. His availability has been neigh-on 100 per cent, he came down here with no injuries, it’s just one of those things. We’re hopeful it’s not too long, but we have to prepare for every case. It will be weeks though, not days.”

“I had my head in my hands for half-an-hour after the news. But problems arise all the time in football. We couldn't have predicted it.”

Delving into the free agency market

The centre-back position was a key area Dons were looking to cover in January, especially in the absence of Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora, so Stewart’s injury means Jackson is back to just having Zak Jules and Jack Tucker as recognised, and fit, centre-backs.

Jackson admitted, depending on how bad Stewart’s injury is, Dons may have to look at free agents to bring in cover should another injury befall one of his back-line.

He said: “We've got to find a solution now. We might have to look at it though and it's something we'll have to do if it takes longer than expected for him to come back. We've got ideas, we've got a database of free agents so we can step into that if needs be.”

