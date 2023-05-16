Dons winger thanks Hartlepool for memories he will ‘remember forever’

Returning MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp thanked Hartlepool United for giving memories he will remember forever.

The 24-year-old struggled for first-team opportunities at Stadium MK last season, and was put out on loan to the League Two strugglers in January, not long after the arrival of Mark Jackson as head coach.

Kemp delivered for the Pools, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances - including a hat-trick against Grimsby Town and a brace against AFC Wimbledon - but it was not enough to keep John Askey’s side in the Football League.

Posting on Instagram, Kemp spoke highly of his time at The Suit Direct Stadium.

“My time at Hartlepool United has come to an end,” he wrote. “I wish everyone associated with the club nothing but success for the future!

“A fantastic group of players and staff to be a part of.