Kemp tipped to shine on his return to MK Dons after Hartlepool loan

Hartlepool United boss John Askey heaped praise on MK Dons winger Dan Kemp after his loan spell came to an end.

Kemp nine goals in 16 appearances for the Pools, including a hat-trick against Grimsby Town. But his achievements were not enough to prevent Askey’s side from being relegated to the National League.

The 24-year-old, who has made just 16 appearances for the club since making the move from Leyton Orient in January 2022, now returns to Stadium MK to prepare for another League Two season, and has been tipped to shine back at his parent club.

“For somebody to come in on loan and do what he’s done is excellent,” said Askey.

“He was a big reason why we got some of the results that we got. He’s been honest and he’s probably played in one or two games where he perhaps shouldn’t have played with his ankle.

“Dan has got a good attitude to football. He’ll go back to MK Dons and I’m sure he’ll kick on and go on to have a good career.