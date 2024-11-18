Dons Women appoint new head coach Kheir after seven-month wait

Abdoullah Kheir - head coach of MK Dons Women | MK Dons

The appointment came just ahead of Sunday’s game with Exeter City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a baptism of fire for new MK Dons Women’s head coach Abdoullah Kheir as he took charge ahead of Sunday’s 6-1 defeat Exeter City.

Nearly seven months after former boss Charlie Bill announced his decision to leave Stadium MK, Kheir’s appointment was announced just hours before kick-off, but there was little he could do to alter the side’s fortunes as they suffered their 11th defeat in 12 games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Rethink is required to rejuvenate struggling MK Dons Women

Khier has over 13 years of experience in the women's game and joins MK Dons Women from the FA, where he worked in coach development. He has also worked for Reading, Arsenal and Ashford before taking up the top job at Stadium MK.

Taking over from Dene Walsh, who had taken temporary charge of the team this season, Kheir said: "The team before me have done a fantastic job of keeping this squad together.

“I'm coming in hopefully with a bit more experience and understanding of the women's game. I'll try and tap into the contacts I've got for some support as well, and hopefully, we can finish the season really strong."

It was not to be a miracle start for the head coach though, seeing his side trailing 2-0 inside the opening 13 minutes, and 4-1 down at the break.

Two more second-half goals from the Grecians completed their win at Willen Road.