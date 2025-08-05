Dons Women to play their home games at Stadium MK this season

The side will once again use the pitch at MK1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly integrated MK Dons Women’s team will play their home games at Stadium MK next season.

Brought under the club’s umbrella earlier this summer, and with the hiring of the team’s first ever permanent head coach in the form of Stephen Healy, Dons will be eager to return to the FA WPL Premier Division South at the first time of asking. And they will do so at MK1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to build more of a rapport with fans, Healy and a first-team player will host a Q&A before home games this season, while supporters are also encouraged to stick around after full-time and enjoy socialising with players, staff, family and friends in the recently refurbished Club Red lounge.

Head Coach Healy said: "I'm thrilled we'll be playing our home games at Stadium MK. For our players to have access to the exact same facilities as the men's team is really significant, and will give us a great foundation for success this year.

"I'm really looking forward to the season ahead. We've been working really hard over the summer, and the final pieces are starting to fall into place.”

Captain Favour Omenazu added: "This is such amazing news. All the girls are so excited to be playing at Stadium MK this season. I'm so happy we'll be playing at such a good venue, and for all of us, the stadium has always felt like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is another proud moment for Milton Keynes Dons Women, as we continue to strive to support Women's football in MK,” said chairman Fahad Al Ghaim.

"Upon arriving at the club, it was clear the Women's team needed significant work, and with this announcement, as well as the appointment of the fantastic Stephen Healy as Head Coach, I'm confident we've begun to move in the right direction.

"As a one-city club, playing all our games at the same venue just makes sense. I'm delighted that both senior teams will benefit from the same fantastic facilities, the same brilliant pitch, and the same amazing support of the city of Milton Keynes.”

The side kick-off their season at home to QPR on Sunday August 17, with tickets availabe at £8 for adults, £4 for concessions and £1 for U12s.