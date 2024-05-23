Early release heartbreak inspired Dons' two newest professionals

Albert Wood and Charlie Stirland

Releases elsewhere inspired two of Dons’ newest professionals

Being released by other academies only inspired two new pros at MK Dons.

Both Charlie Stirland and Albert Wood suffered the disappointment of being cut loose by Middlesbrough and Watford respectively earlier in their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But impressing in the junior ranks at Stadium MK, both have been offered contracts to be a part of Mike Williamson’s fold for the coming year.

Read More Stacey calls on MK Dons legend for tips and advice

“I put a lot of work in since I got released by Middlesbrough,” said Stirland. “It's a really good feeling for me and my family after everything I've been through.

“It feels amazing, it's what ever kid dreams of. It's a real privilege. I want to fight for a place in the first team. I want to get involved, get a few matches in the cups maybe and try and get a starting place - that's what everyone wants.”

Wood added: “I've put in a lot of hard work, and lot of sacrifice, my coaches and family have helped me get here, but I've enjoyed it too. If you don't enjoy it, the drive and determination won't help you reach the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The six areas MK Dons must improve next season to be in the automatic promotion hunt

Having seen players come through the Dons academy, such as Sam Nombe, David Kasumu and England international Dele Alli, Wood said he would love to follow in their footsteps, adding: “I've seen what's come through the academy before, and hopefully I'll be the next one to do it too.