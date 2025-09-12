EFL pundit backs a Dele Alli return to MK Dons

The midfielder is a free agent again after leaving Como on transfer deadline day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Troubled midfielder Dele Alli could do a lot worse than to re-sign for MK Dons to get his career back on track, according to ex-EFL striker Don Goodman.

The 29-year-old recently left Italian side Como after just one game, which saw him play for only ten minutes and get sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England international Dele began his career in Milton Keynes over a decade ago, and played a huge part in their most successful season ever, securing promotion to the Championship in 2014/15.

Having soared to the top of the game for both Tottenham Hotspur and England, his career has spiralled in recent years after unsuccessful spells at Everton and Turkish side Besiktas.

Now without a club, Dele has been linked with several EFL clubs and Goodman, who played for Wolves, Sunderland and West Brom, believes a return to Stadium MK could do his stuttering career a world of good.

Speaking about a potential return to MK Dons, he told Betway: “I think he needs something to keep him going, and it’s interesting because Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been linked with a few clubs as well, who’s another talented player whose career has been blighted by injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dele Alli clearly wants to just play football. He gave this amazing and honest interview about the troubles he has had off the pitch, so you can’t help but feel for him. But the onus is very much on him and his representatives to find an opportunity.

“I suspect it would be an unpaid opportunity to start if you want to get your foot in the door of a decent standard club.

“I don’t think at the moment he can be asking to be paid, other than expenses maybe. It’s an avenue that I would be prepared to go down if I were him, who’s desperate to get back in and get your career back on track.

“He’s only 29 years old. If he can stay injury-free, then he could have four, five, or even more years of a football career if it all goes well.”