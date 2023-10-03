Eisa devastated by stoppage time miss in Dons’ goal-less draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham Alexander said Mo Eisa was devastated by his stoppage time miss which would have almost certainly secured the win for MK Dons against Walsall on Tuesday night.

Dons’ top scorer got on the end of Jonathan Leko’s cross with the match poised at 0-0 in the 92nd minute but diverted the ball over the bar from six yards out as Dons win-less run extended to six games, keeping them 11th in League Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eisa was not the only one to miss a chance though - Ellis Harrison nearly opened his scoring account at MK Dons with a spectacular over-head kick which Walsall keeper Owen Evans saved, while Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora also had sight of goal but could not find the net.

Read More Dons held to a goal-less draw by Walsall

“Mo is distraught in there, like he's killed someone!” said Alexander afterwards. “It won't be the first chance he's missed, and it won't be the last. He's devastated because he wanted to win the game for us with almost the last kick of the ball.

“But I don't blame people for mistakes or missed chances. I'm a happy and content man but we know we have to turn the dial up just a little to take those opportunities to make sure we get wins from our good performances.

“I thought we had the better of the chances, Ellis had a couple in the first-half, Mo got into the box a couple of times - I felt we deserved to be ahead at half-time. I was really pleased with the perfornance. We know with the goal threats we have in the group we'll create chances.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was an improved performance at the Poundland Bescot Stadium from his side too at both ends of the pitch. Anthony Stewart had a stand-out showing at centre-back as he kept striker Freddie Draper quiet as the side kept a clean sheet, with Alexander seeing plenty of reasons to be pleased with his side’s night.

He said: “The players were excellent tonight. They carried on the performance from Saturday, looked really solid defensively.

“We had some really good chances which we should take but the players are getting into good positions, the commitment to the game was great and you can feel it coming. The boys are pleased with the performance tonight, and know that on another night, they win.