Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - Finishes all square at the Bescot Stadium
MK Dons are looking for their first win since August in League Two and take on Walsall this evening
Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Key Events
FULL TIME: Walsall 0-0 MK Dons
A scrappy, but entertaining game here at the Bescot.
Dons with the better of the chances, especially Eisa’s effort in stoppage time.
The search for a win goes on.
90+2 mins: What a miss!
Oh Mo! Great one-two with Leko, Eisa has space in the six yard box but he spins it over the bar
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
82 mins: Wasted opportunity
Good work from Leko to keep the ball in play, the Walsall defence caught napping as Tomlinson gets the ball just inside the box, but he doesn’t choose to cross or shoot, just harmlessly lofts it out of play
Tonight’s attendance
Walsall announce the attendance of 4,515 here at the Bescot tonight.
77 mins: Mac with the save
Knowles is only just on for Walsall, and he takes aim from range to draw out a good save from MacGillivray. His first team action of the game
75 mins: O’Hora with a header
Tomlinson’s free-kick floated in, O’Hora on the end of it to direct it goalwards but Evans gathers low to his left.
68 mins: WHAT?!
Oh that would have been some opening goal from Ellis Harrison! Norman’s ball loops up in the air, Eisa nods it in the direction of his striker partner who goes for an outrageous overhead kick! The keeper saves though, palming it up before gathering.
And it’s his last involvement as he’s replaced by Matt Dennis.
Jack Payne also makes way for Jonathan Leko as Graham Alexander throws three strikers at this now.
67 mins: Close call
Fierce strike from Hutchinson, but his effort from 20 yards goes just wide.
Norman into the book for a late challenge in Walsall’s build-up
65 mins: Gilbey into the book
Walsall shape to counter after Harvie’s ball can’t be brought under control by Eisa, Gilbey stops Daniels from breaking and goes into the book.
Fans crying out for Jonathan Leko to come on, and looks like they might get their wish