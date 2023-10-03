News you can trust since 1981
Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - Finishes all square at the Bescot Stadium

MK Dons are looking for their first win since August in League Two and take on Walsall this evening

By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 21:41 BST
Walsall 0-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME

21:40 BST

FULL TIME: Walsall 0-0 MK Dons

A scrappy, but entertaining game here at the Bescot.

Dons with the better of the chances, especially Eisa’s effort in stoppage time.

The search for a win goes on.

21:36 BST

90+2 mins: What a miss!

Oh Mo! Great one-two with Leko, Eisa has space in the six yard box but he spins it over the bar

21:35 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

21:27 BST

82 mins: Wasted opportunity

Good work from Leko to keep the ball in play, the Walsall defence caught napping as Tomlinson gets the ball just inside the box, but he doesn’t choose to cross or shoot, just harmlessly lofts it out of play

21:23 BSTUpdated 21:23 BST

Tonight’s attendance

Walsall announce the attendance of 4,515 here at the Bescot tonight.

21:22 BST

77 mins: Mac with the save

Knowles is only just on for Walsall, and he takes aim from range to draw out a good save from MacGillivray. His first team action of the game

21:20 BST

75 mins: O’Hora with a header

Tomlinson’s free-kick floated in, O’Hora on the end of it to direct it goalwards but Evans gathers low to his left.

21:13 BST

68 mins: WHAT?!

Oh that would have been some opening goal from Ellis Harrison! Norman’s ball loops up in the air, Eisa nods it in the direction of his striker partner who goes for an outrageous overhead kick! The keeper saves though, palming it up before gathering.

And it’s his last involvement as he’s replaced by Matt Dennis.

Jack Payne also makes way for Jonathan Leko as Graham Alexander throws three strikers at this now.

21:11 BST

67 mins: Close call

Fierce strike from Hutchinson, but his effort from 20 yards goes just wide.

Norman into the book for a late challenge in Walsall’s build-up

21:11 BST

65 mins: Gilbey into the book

Walsall shape to counter after Harvie’s ball can’t be brought under control by Eisa, Gilbey stops Daniels from breaking and goes into the book.

Fans crying out for Jonathan Leko to come on, and looks like they might get their wish

